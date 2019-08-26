How to be a woman – Kristiana Reed

smile
pray for king and country
legs spread wide cook, clean
track your cycle
against the moon
ready for baby no.2 get on your knees
and seek forgiveness look pretty sexy but little –
shrink yourself
into the place you belong:
Pandora’s box
crafted by a god
for the ruin of man
the only female touch
is yours, nails clawing
at the velvet lined walls
fight
rip the fabric
from the walls
bleed, because this
is your right
learn
how to tear down concrete
and smash ceilings
face obstacles
and carry your sisters
to the finish line
continue to bleed,
to rise, to fall,
to live, to breathe
– this is your earth given right.
I write about love, lust, struggle, survival, fickle things, dreams and the stars. And anything in between. You can read more of my writing at My Screaming Twenties
I released my debut collection of poetry and prose in May 2019, Between the Trees which is available to buy, below. I am currently working on my second collection.
Between the Trees:
