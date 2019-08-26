How to be a woman – Kristiana Reed

smile

pray for king and country

legs spread wide

cook, clean

track your cycle

against the moon

ready for baby no.2

get on your knees

and seek forgiveness

look pretty

sexy

but little –

shrink yourself

into the place you belong:

Pandora’s box

crafted by a god

for the ruin of man

the only female touch

is yours, nails clawing

at the velvet lined walls

fight

rip the fabric

from the walls

bleed, because this

is your right

learn

how to tear down concrete

and smash ceilings

face obstacles

and carry your sisters

to the finish line

continue to bleed,

to rise, to fall,

to live, to breathe

– this is your earth given right.

I write about love, lust, struggle, survival, fickle things, dreams and the stars. And anything in between. You can read more of my writing at My Screaming Twenties

I released my debut collection of poetry and prose in May 2019, Between the Trees which is available to buy, below. I am currently working on my second collection.

Between the Trees:

Amazon UK

Amazon US