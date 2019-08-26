The Caged Bird Caterwauls – A Pantoum – Irma Do

I know why the caged bird sings

Sour sweet melodies of human maladies

Vibrating out into the fractured world

There is no accompanying harmony

Sour sweet melodies of human maladies

Poetic squawks implored yet ignored by broken ears

There is no accompanying harmony

When the free birds don’t want change

Poetic squawks implored yet ignored by broken ears

She caterwauls until the cage shatters

When the free birds don’t want change

Her powerful voice portends the power of action

She caterwauls until the cage shatters

Vibrating out into the fractured world

Her powerful voice portends the power of action

This is why the caged bird sings

The first and last line of this pantoum is the same (as the form requires) and comes from Maya Angelou’s literary autobiography of the same name. This book is part of the Feminist Book Title Challenge from Christine at Brave and Reckless. Maya Angelou (1928-2014) was a poet/writer/activist whose words and work centered the reality and truth of her African American female experience. Her poem, “Still I Rise,” is my current mantra especially after reading about the recent incidents of gun violence perpetrated by white supremacists in the USA, as well as the unfettered proliferation of anti-immigrant policies.

Maya Angelou also wrote a poem titled, “Caged Bird” (1983), which has the following refrain:

The caged bird sings with a fearful trill

Of things unknown but longed for still

And his tune is heard on the distant hill for

The caged bird sings of freedom.

You can read more of my writing at I Do Run