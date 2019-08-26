The Woman Warrior – Georgiann Carlson

females are born warriors
that’s how they survive
in a world that sees them
as prey
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
3 comments
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Georgiann Carlson – Survival
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person