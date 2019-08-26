Why the caged bird sings II – Shauna Woodbury

Red. Red and afraid.

Born to die.

Living to fight.

Fighting to forget.

Red. Red and alone.

Alone and trailing.

We go. We run.

Red.

Beyond the wild within the extreme.

Hide. Ssshh.

Forgotten.

Red. Dead. Caged. Done

I’m a 48 yr old woman from Calgary Alberta.

I have two grown sons and three step kids.

I work with the special needs children.

Baseball, beer and writing make me smile.

You can read more of my writing on Facebook.