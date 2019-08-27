Featured Post: Girl Interrupted – Tamara Fricke

the sky was orange
so I wore a grey dress
to encourage more
conventional hues
but I realized
we had inverted
and that birds were
not amused because
curls aren’t meant
for wings and clouds
can’t wear heels
but now wrapping
about this egg
I am tethered
to the trees and
I’m not sure I’m
ever coming down

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations.  Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014.  She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.

