Featured Post: Girl Interrupted – Tamara Fricke

the sky was orange

so I wore a grey dress

to encourage more

conventional hues

but I realized

we had inverted

and that birds were

not amused because

curls aren’t meant

for wings and clouds

can’t wear heels

but now wrapping

about this egg

I am tethered

to the trees and

I’m not sure I’m

ever coming down

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.