Featured Post: How To Be A Woman– Georgiann Carlson

every brand new female is unique

and ready to grow into a perfect woman

in a world waiting to destroy her

piece by piece

bit by bit

day by day

the minute her gender becomes known

doors start slamming

one by one

then the rules are explained

YOU CAN BECOME THIS

YOU CAN BECOME THAT

BUT YOU CANNOT BECOME WHAT YOU COULD BE

IN FACT YOU WILL NEVER BE ALLOWED TO KNOW WHAT YOU COULD BE

FREEDOM IS NOT FOR WOMEN

you will be brainwashed into believing that motherhood is the ultimate goal in your life

which will make you less of a threat to the status quo and keep you out of the way and

POWERLESS

POOR

AND DEPENDENT

rely on your looks

and remember

you can always sell your body to survive

there are buyers everywhere

you will walk around half naked in shoes that slow you dow and make you fall

while men will be fully clothed and wear shoes that allow them to RUN…after you

nothing is yours

you should be grateful for what you are GIVEN

for what males ALLOW you to have

for as long as they ALLOW you to have it

you body belongs to others

no laws will protect you

because you have no voice in what the laws say

you will be hunted

you will be controlled through violence

and poverty

do as you’re told

but don’t think that your obedience will protect you

grow soldiers for the state

inside your body

your children are simply fodder for the machine

speak softly

carry no sticks

don’t have opinions

don’t have ideas

don’t wish for things you can’t have

make excuses for the way things are

close your eyes and look away

pretend that none of the above has anything to do with YOU

that’s how to be a woman

in a male dominated

women hating society

Fortunately, a lot of women are like cats and do whatever the hell they want.

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life