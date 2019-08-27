Featured Post: How To Be A Woman– Georgiann Carlson

every brand new female is unique
and ready to grow into a perfect woman
in a world waiting to destroy her
piece by piece
bit by bit
day by day

the minute her gender becomes known
doors start slamming
one by one

then the rules are explained
YOU CAN BECOME THIS
YOU CAN BECOME THAT
BUT YOU CANNOT BECOME WHAT YOU COULD BE
IN FACT YOU WILL NEVER BE ALLOWED TO KNOW WHAT YOU COULD BE
FREEDOM IS NOT FOR WOMEN

you will be brainwashed into believing that motherhood is the ultimate goal in your life
which will make you less of a threat to the status quo and keep you out of the way and
POWERLESS
POOR
AND DEPENDENT

rely on your looks
and remember
you can always sell your body to survive
there are buyers everywhere
you will walk around half naked in shoes that slow you dow and make you fall
while men will be fully clothed and wear shoes that allow them to RUN…after you

nothing is yours
you should be grateful for what you are GIVEN
for what males ALLOW you to have
for as long as they ALLOW you to have it

you body belongs to others
no laws will protect you
because you have no voice in what the laws say

you will be hunted
you will be controlled through violence
and poverty

do as you’re told
but don’t think that your obedience will protect you
grow soldiers for the state
inside your body
your children are simply fodder for the machine

speak softly
carry no sticks
don’t have opinions
don’t have ideas
don’t wish for things you can’t have

make excuses for the way things are
close your eyes and look away
pretend that none of the above has anything to do with YOU
that’s how to be a woman
in a male dominated
women hating society

Fortunately, a lot of women are like cats and do whatever the hell they want.

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

