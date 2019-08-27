I was barely 9 years old

Betrayed

Used

Confused

Buried the memories

The confusion

The betrayal

The pain

Suppressed

The little girl I was

Who I was meant to be

I was 15 years old

Memories

Flooded back

Alone

Confusion reigned

Sitting

Tears running uncontrolled

Wanting it all to stop

Blade pressed to my wrist

Blood welling

Image of my mother

Was the only thing

To stop the blade

I was 45 almost 46 years old

I uncovered who I really am

Who I was always meant to be

And I had been a

Girl interrupted

CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry