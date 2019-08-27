Girl Interrupted – CE Wing

I was barely 9 years old
Betrayed
Used
Confused
Buried the memories
The confusion
The betrayal
The pain
Suppressed
The little girl I was
Who I was meant to be
I was 15 years old
Memories
Flooded back
Alone
Confusion reigned
Sitting
Tears running uncontrolled
Wanting it all to stop
Blade pressed to my wrist
Blood welling
Image of my mother
Was the only thing
To stop the blade
I was 45 almost 46 years old
I uncovered who I really am
Who I was always meant to be
And I had been a
Girl interrupted

CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry

