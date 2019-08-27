My Hit Parade

musical notes float

through the air

almost visible to

sleep deprived eyes

razor edged lyrics

chosen for their bite

sharp enough to penetrate

ancient scar tissue that

crisscrosses internal contours

for every baby step forward

there are two slides backwards

to the place where

psyche becomes blank canvas

and I paint the nightmare landscapes

of silent screams and

locked doors leading nowhere

with a brush dripping

recrimination black

blame orange

self-hatred red

etching the thinned line

between sanity

and madness

between here

and gone

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved