Against Our Will – Taylor Grace

I know why the caged bird sings
The beauty
The horror
Written in his melody
Fragments of what he’s seen
Secrets
Betrayals
A little bit of everything
Woven in the tone
Crafted of wings
Perched above misery
He sings
Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Taylor grace – Bird In a cage with stories to sing
LikeLiked by 1 person