Against Our Will – Taylor Grace

I know why the caged bird sings

The beauty

The horror

Written in his melody

Fragments of what he’s seen

Secrets

Betrayals

A little bit of everything

Woven in the tone

Crafted of wings

Perched above misery

He sings

Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me