Caught – Christine Bolton

Wearing rose colored glasses
Blinded by the combination
of fantasy and seduction
Drawn into your web of deceit
A tenacious girl interrupted
by silver tongued promises
of a charmed existence
Allowing you to entreat

Slowly your spun gossamer
encased me in its stickiness
Gagging on my words
I took my last breath
Once the life was out of me
I was of no more use
Left hung out to dry
in what was a pitiful death
Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart

