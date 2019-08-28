Caught – Christine Bolton

Wearing rose colored glasses

Blinded by the combination

of fantasy and seduction

Drawn into your web of deceit

A tenacious girl interrupted

by silver tongued promises

of a charmed existence

Allowing you to entreat

Slowly your spun gossamer

encased me in its stickiness

Gagging on my words

I took my last breath

Once the life was out of me

I was of no more use

Left hung out to dry

in what was a pitiful death

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

