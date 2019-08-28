Caught – Christine Bolton

Wearing rose colored glasses
Blinded by the combination
of fantasy and seduction
Drawn into your web of deceit
A tenacious girl interrupted
by silver tongued promises
of a charmed existence
Allowing you to entreat
Slowly your spun gossamer
encased me in its stickiness
Gagging on my words
I took my last breath
Once the life was out of me
I was of no more use
Left hung out to dry
in what was a pitiful death
Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©
You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Christine Bolton – Prey in a web
LikeLiked by 1 person