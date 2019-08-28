Featured Post: Shrill – Georgiann Carlson

when women speak
and men don’t want to hear
what they have to say
they often label them
saying that they are shrill
that their voices
are high pitched and piercing
thereby dismissing their words

what label do we attach to men
when they raise their voices
in an effort to be heard
when no one wants to hear
what they have to say

is there a cutting
and negative label for them
or do we just say dangerous

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

