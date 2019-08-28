Featured Post: Shrill – Georgiann Carlson

when women speak

and men don’t want to hear

what they have to say

they often label them

saying that they are shrill

that their voices

are high pitched and piercing

thereby dismissing their words

what label do we attach to men

when they raise their voices

in an effort to be heard

when no one wants to hear

what they have to say

is there a cutting

and negative label for them

or do we just say dangerous

