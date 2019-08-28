Featured Post: Shrill: Notes From A Loud Woman – Christine E. Ray

you call me shrill

loud

bitch

whenever I interrupt

whatever VERY important thing

you must be saying

to speak my truth

your tone patronizingly implying

that my voice is so shrill

it could break mirrors

etch glass

whenever I am audacious enough

to steal the floor from you

to speak

but why settle for merely etching glass

when I could engrave metal

chisel granite

write my truth onto the very stars?

maybe I am a shrill

loud bitch

but that doesn’t make me wrong

