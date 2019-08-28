Featured Post: Shrill Notes From A Loud Woman – Tamara Fricke

On the surface

it’s hard to tell

that my loathing

isn’t personal

it’s a pervasive

all consuming beast

hell bent on shredding

every ounce of inhumanity

determined to compost all lies and

ready to food process all oppression

into convenient lozenges you can

suck on to remind you that this

shrill, loud woman will

personally pound

you into civility

if you don’t

have the brains

to play nicely

with others.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.