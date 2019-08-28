THE AWAKENING – Iulia Halatz

The song dreams along

with the fields

watered by the eyes

of the wettest dawn.

She feels empty

caught

in a web of stars

immenser than any sky

that ever sheltered Europe.

Her story is not written.

She lives in the not-knowing

Her mind crossed Rubicons

Scylla and Charybdis

are petrified

with

lyrics and dance.

She is all the things

She has ever loved:

scented wine,

the white and blue bustle

of spring

the forests dormant

under the scythed moon.

Her green thoughts

bear the celestial heavens

like so many miniature Atlases…

This world is strange

and under attack

of barbarous hearts

that have plundered

and seduced

bedazzled countries

and continents…

She is still not yours,

Still hiding in the

vapors of the tide…

“Like any artist without an art form, she became dangerous.” – Toni Morrison

“Writing is an Iron Tale, must be tough and sincere to the core of human perception of pain as valor. I am the grumpy T-Rex who started writing out of pain, not because of a polished world. Writing out of love is painless and herbivore. As we sometimes taste blood, ours or others’. Nevertheless, some words are so expensive that we are better left with them unspoken or write them with the ink of a Ghost…” She is a teacher, small entrepreneur and cyclist.

