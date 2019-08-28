Welcome Our New Barista: Donna Matthews

Go Dog Go Café

The Baristas were thrilled at the diverse and talented group who submitted applications to be a new Barista at the Go Dog Go Cafe. We will be introducing them you one at a time so you can get to know them and their writing better. This week Donna joins the team.

Hello y’all! My name is Donna and I’m super excited to be a Barista at the Go Dog Go Cafe! I started writing a couple of years ago as part of my then job description and have grown to love the poetry, prose, and short story genres. In addition to writing, I also love to read, paint, take pictures, and explore the world on foot. I am passionate about helping others find their voice in both the writing and art communities and can’t wait to get to know you all.

