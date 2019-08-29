Featured Post: What We’re Told Not To Talk About – Christine E. Ray

we liked you better

when you were a girl

with your mouth muzzled shut

by strong adult hands

seen but not heard

on your scabbed bony knees

easily rendered

docile

compliant

we liked you better

when you were young

held the shared secrets close

carried the blame

our blame

as if it were your own

eyes cast down

head hung in shame

feeling unclean

unheard

defeated

we liked you better

before something within you

started to wake

to stir

and you began clearing the debris

painstakingly from your throat

with bare hands, knuckles bloody

looking up from the floor

to meet our gaze

simmering with mute rage

challenging our authority

our integrity

we liked you better

before you embraced your power

oiled the rust from your voice

with burning truth

rose slowly to your feet

to stand nose to nose

as you spoke at last

no longer tethered by shackles

we arrogantly thought

would hold you fast

a woman

defiant

empowered

her own

