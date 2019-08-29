Featured Post: What we’re told not to talk about – Georgiann Carlson

women aren’t allowed to tell the truth

about what happens to them

about their lives

about motherhood

about feeling trapped

raising kids

staying home

when they’d rather be out

living their own lives

about when men do to them

about how they feel

about inequality

about the never ending violence aimed at them

about hating the unfairness

they live with each day

women aren’t allowed to talk about

how insane the beauty industry is

and what they are expected to do

in order to stay young forever

how they disappear when they become older

how they are sometimes

forced to compete against each other

for men

in order to survive

women aren’t allowed to talk about

the way they are put down

for loving younger men

women aren’t allowed to talk about

the resentment they feel

when some men look at them

about how they are held back

lied to

overlooked

dismissed

unheard

underpaid

ignored

considered less

constantly labeled

left out of the decision making process

women aren’t allowed to talk

about having so much responsibility

when they want something else

they aren’t allowed to talk about

being thrust into the role of caregiver

or worrying about the safety

of their daughters

their children

about the insanity of life

about how men are destroying

the environment and

about the never ending killing

women are supposed to SHUT UP

and pretend as if everything is the way

it should be

when it’s NOT

Women aren’t supposed to talk

period

and if they do

they’re supposed to lie

because women are told not to talk

about anything that matters

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life