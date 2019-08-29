Featured Post: What we’re told not to talk about – Georgiann Carlson

women aren’t allowed to tell the truth
about what happens to them
about their lives
about motherhood
about feeling trapped
raising kids
staying home
when they’d rather be out
living their own lives
about when men do to them
about how they feel
about inequality
about the never ending violence aimed at them
about hating the unfairness
they live with each day
women aren’t allowed to talk about
how insane the beauty industry is
and what they are expected to do
in order to stay young forever
how they disappear when they become older
how they are sometimes
forced to compete against each other
for men
in order to survive
women aren’t allowed to talk about
the way they are put down
for loving younger men
women aren’t allowed to talk about
the resentment they feel
when some men look at them
about how they are held back
lied to
overlooked
dismissed
unheard
underpaid
ignored
considered less
constantly labeled
left out of the decision making process
women aren’t allowed to talk
about having so much responsibility
when they want something else
they aren’t allowed to talk about
being thrust into the role of caregiver
or worrying about the safety
of their daughters
their children
about the insanity of life
about how men are destroying
the environment and
about the never ending killing
women are supposed to SHUT UP
and pretend as if everything is the way
it should be
when it’s NOT
Women aren’t supposed to talk
period
and if they do
they’re supposed to lie
because women are told not to talk
about anything that matters
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life