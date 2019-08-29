Featured Post: What We’re Told Not To Talk About – Robert G Wertzler

The forbidden subjects abound

So many things that must not be mentioned

Offend no one

Trigger none

Let lies stand unchallenged

Don’t burst the bubbles

Of illusions and denial

They don’t want to hear

What your Daddy did

Or about the bruises you hide

Or when you realized your

Attraction to your own gender

Or how your boss said

You could get a raise

Or why you flinch

At every touch

Or why you fear so

To leave that partner

Or about your period

Or about feeling old

Or about your miscarriage

Or about your abortion

Or about your real needs

Or your true desires

And most especially

Most fiercely

Most deaf-ly

About the loneliness

Of imposed silence

And not speaking the

Truth of such things

The very things that must

Be spoken of to heal

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”