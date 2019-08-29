Featured Post: What We’re Told Not To Talk About – Tamara Fricke

I like the rain

and the way mud

slides between

unshod toes.

The smell of gasoline

makes me smile

and deserts bore

me tearless.

I know the weight

of each breast and

precisely how to

please myself.

Chocolate hangs

on my last sweet-tooth

and Sahara-dry red wine

is my Achilles’ heel.

I don’t like hugging

strangers but I

hate being afraid

of strangers more.

Seeing birds in cages

pains me and kids

in cages wounds as

much as falling

on a cactus.

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.