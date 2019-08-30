Featured Post: Feminists don’t wear pink and other lies – Georgiann Carlson

I have a button that says
THIS IS WHAT A FEMINIST LOOKS LIKE
I used to wear it a lot
in order to counter the ridiculous idea
that FEMINISTS actually
HAVE A LOOK
I’m a
RADICAL FEMINIST
I wear make up
and sometimes I wear
pink
but I look like
a
woman
believing that you can tell
if a woman is a feminist
by what she’s wearing
is like saying that you can
tell if a woman is a teacher
by what she’s wearing
or if a guy is violent
by what he’s wearing
it’s nice
for some people
to put FEMINISTS
in a tiny little box
so they can
say that feminist are this or that
but those people
are the ones’ inside the box
blind and in the dark
I wish we could tell who they were
by what they wore
I bet their color would be
judgmental
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life