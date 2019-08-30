Featured Post: Feminists don’t wear pink and other lies – Georgiann Carlson

I have a button that says

THIS IS WHAT A FEMINIST LOOKS LIKE

I used to wear it a lot

in order to counter the ridiculous idea

that FEMINISTS actually

HAVE A LOOK

I’m a

RADICAL FEMINIST

I wear make up

and sometimes I wear

pink

but I look like

a

woman

believing that you can tell

if a woman is a feminist

by what she’s wearing

is like saying that you can

tell if a woman is a teacher

by what she’s wearing

or if a guy is violent

by what he’s wearing

it’s nice

for some people

to put FEMINISTS

in a tiny little box

so they can

say that feminist are this or that

but those people

are the ones’ inside the box

blind and in the dark

I wish we could tell who they were

by what they wore

I bet their color would be

judgmental

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life