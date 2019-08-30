Featured Post: Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (and Other Lies) – Tamara Fricke

two women

changed a car battery

and a man had to supervise

lest they blew a whole

through reality

and let sulfuric acid

corrode the very

chains that bind us

ignorant to the fires

that are decimating

our lungs, that man

held fast to his crop

speculating on futures

where a black woman

with beaded red braids

nails sharper than razor wire

and a white woman

with grease on her face

fell to their feet

as his white horse appeared,

conveniently forgetting

he’s already killed us

well and good

pink manicure in tact

wiper blades replaced

both women ignored

his high five, shook hands

and parted ways

understanding the world

was already, melting away

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.