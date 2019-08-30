Feminists Don’t Wear Pink and other lies – Christine E. Ray

feminism

the oxygen

I inhale gratefully

often desperately

in a world where

rapists’ reputations

and futures

are held in higher regard

greater importance

than the legacy of trauma

that has been inflicted

on girls

on women

against their will

where old white men

declare balls of dividing cells

have more rights

than living breathing women

reducing us to incubators

to cows for milking

where I was seen

as two breasts

a womb

and a vagina

until I turned 50

and was suddenly

no longer visible at all

feminism is the iron

I pump into my veins

to replenish me

when I am bled dry

by the knowledge

of how many women

chose a president like Trump

over their sisters

over themselves

some days

I wear black in mourning

Some days

I wear the red of resistance

and other days I even wear pink

in solidarity

