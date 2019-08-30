Wrapping Up August’s Feminist Book Title Prompt Challenge

Another month is drawing to a close and it time to say a sad goodbye to the Feminist Book Title Challenge. It has been an incredibly inspiring set of prompts for me personally as a writer and I have simply been in awe of the variety and quality of the writing the prompts have inspired from other writers.

My sincere thanks to everyone who participated in the writing challenge on WordPress, Facebook, and Instagram. It has truly been an honor to publish your stunning writing and to get to know you a little bit better. The writing submitted has been so good that my co-editors and I at Indie Blu(e) are planning a chapbook of our favorite response pieces. Stay tuned over the coming months for more details.

Still feeling inspired by August’s prompts?

I will accept response pieces inspired by any of the prompts through Sunday, September 8th at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com.

If you submitted a piece for publication through email and did not hear back from me, please let me know in the comments below! Gmail can be a little wonky and I want to make sure that I didn’t miss anything.

If you would like to get a head start on September, the new daily prompts are below. I am already mulling over October’s prompts and am considering something a little spookier inspired by Monster, She Wrote: The Women Who Pioneered Horror and Speculative Fiction (Lisa Kröger & Melanie R. Anderson.)

Peace & Light,

Christine