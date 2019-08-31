Featured Post: she must be mad- Robert G Wertzler

Mad? You say she’s mad?

She must be to so complain

To challenge how it’s always been

To think she could ever be his equal

To deny his right to the use of her

To so fly in the face of the natural order

To not understand that God is male

To seek to define her own place

To not accept there must always be

One above and one below and

Deny his right to be above her

And make him fear

She means to rule over him

No, it is not that sort of “Mad”

It is not insanity

It is rage

It is fed up to barfing

On the lies and bullshit

On the abuse and disrespect

Yes, she is mad, mad as Hell

And she will not be silenced

