Featured Post: she must be mad – Tamara Fricke

stark raving

and bat shit smeared

I care nothing for anything

that does not rejoice

in my sister’s curves

that does not dissolve

in the plaited luxury

of her voice

that refuses to surrender

to a body of knowledge

more profound

than Challenger Deep

“she must be mad”

only scratches the surface

of 30 days of bleeding

of 15 years of conceding

of 45 years of screaming

for the dying cacophony

smothered in unrelenting

testosterone leaded folds

I no longer know

when anger and insanity

fused and usurped my blood

but certainty foretells

this red bolt lightning will repeat

with rejoined acuity

singing for the anglerfish

weeping ink in the stalls

equanimously sure

I am not mad

at all

Tamara Fricke is the 2010 co-winner of the Gertrude Claytor Award of the Academy of American Poets and is previously published by The Lyon Review, Meat for Tea, Attack Bear Press Poetry Vending Machine, Whisper and the Roar, We Will Not Be Silenced, and has been included in a number of compilations. Her poetry chapbook Our Requiem was released in 2014. She lives in Springfield, MA, with an ungrateful cat, where she writes grants professionally.