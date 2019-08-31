Saturday Afternoon Poetry

bare skin glides against
my rough edges
like warm sand
you buff my contours smooth
mouth tracing the trail of my vertebrae
you become cartographer
of my ridges and valleys
before breathing electricity
along my spine
bold fingertips find the places I ache
work me like clay
patiently loosen the knots
I have tied myself into
until I exhale the pain
the tension
into your kiss
your palms
I become silk flowing through your arms
sighs against your neck
arching into your body’s poetry
until we are a tangle of arms and legs
against damp sheets
consciousnesses floating free
no longer bound by time and frail flesh

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

