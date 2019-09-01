Anger Displayed Poetically – Taylor Grace

Hard bites

Jaw clinched

Arms crossed

Rigid posture

Heaviness looming

Pasted on smile

Her body

Her eyes

They tell the story she isn’t speaking

Air is filled with tension

He is oblivious

That’s how you know

Not a perfect match

How do I see

A stranger

Reading her body

Her silence

Her movements

She must be mad

She is a beautiful disaster brewing

Waiting to explode

I’m intrigued

Anger displayed poetically

Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me