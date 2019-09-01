Anger Displayed Poetically – Taylor Grace

Hard bites
Jaw clinched
Arms crossed
Rigid posture
Heaviness looming
Pasted on smile
Her body
Her eyes
They tell the story she isn’t speaking
Air is filled with tension
He is oblivious
That’s how you know
Not a perfect match
How do I see
A stranger
Reading her body
Her silence
Her movements
She must be mad
She is a beautiful disaster brewing
Waiting to explode
I’m intrigued
Anger displayed poetically
Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me