Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit – Georgiann Carlson

oranges are delicious
when you peel them
their citrusy flavor
can overwhelm your senses
juice covering your hands
running down your arms
splattering the table
but it would be wrong
to think that oranges
were the only fruit
if you did that
you’d be missing out on
the wide variety
that Mother Nature
has to offer
and who would ever
want to do that
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
