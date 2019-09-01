Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit – Georgiann Carlson

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge One comment

oranges are delicious
when you peel them
their citrusy flavor
can overwhelm your senses
juice covering your hands
running down your arms
splattering the table
but it would be wrong
to think that oranges
were the only fruit
if you did that
you’d be missing out on
the wide variety
that Mother Nature
has to offer
and who would ever
want to do that

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s