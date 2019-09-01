Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit – Georgiann Carlson

oranges are delicious

when you peel them

their citrusy flavor

can overwhelm your senses

juice covering your hands

running down your arms

splattering the table

but it would be wrong

to think that oranges

were the only fruit

if you did that

you’d be missing out on

the wide variety

that Mother Nature

has to offer

and who would ever

want to do that

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life