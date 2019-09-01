she must be mad II – Robert G Wetzler

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge One comment

“Insanity – a perfectly rational adjustment to an insane world.”

“We are effectively destroying ourselves by violence masquerading as love.” [R. D. Laing]

In a world run by madmen
She must be mad too
The choice is between
Being mad in the way
They see as sane
Or mad in a different way
One in keeping with her truth
Truth at once new and ancient
One in accord with her nature
And with nature’s nature
This is the sane madness
To change a madmen’s world

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s