she must be mad II – Robert G Wetzler

“Insanity – a perfectly rational adjustment to an insane world.”

“We are effectively destroying ourselves by violence masquerading as love.” [R. D. Laing]

In a world run by madmen

She must be mad too

The choice is between

Being mad in the way

They see as sane

Or mad in a different way

One in keeping with her truth

Truth at once new and ancient

One in accord with her nature

And with nature’s nature

This is the sane madness

To change a madmen’s world

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”