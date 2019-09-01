she must be mad II – Robert G Wetzler

“Insanity – a perfectly rational adjustment to an insane world.”
“We are effectively destroying ourselves by violence masquerading as love.” [R. D. Laing]
In a world run by madmen
She must be mad too
The choice is between
Being mad in the way
They see as sane
Or mad in a different way
One in keeping with her truth
Truth at once new and ancient
One in accord with her nature
And with nature’s nature
This is the sane madness
To change a madmen’s world
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
My second take on the Daily Writing Prompt – She Must Be Mad
LikeLiked by 1 person