Shrill: notes from a loud woman – Melita White

I won’t stay quiet, I will shriek shrill,

Scream like a harpy, wail like a siren, peal like a coloratura – my crisp clean notes

bouncing through the air like voluminous pearls from

breath-filled blimp lungs; I will not be a

soft little mouse deficient in decibels, I will be large and my voice will thunder loud

and all will hear me roar like a woman

Melita White is founder and writer of the blog Feminist Confessional, a space that features feminist poetry, essays and personal pieces in a confessional style, with a focus on the MeToo movement. She is a composer and musician and loves making all kinds of things. https://feministconfessional.wordpress.com