Desert of the Heart – Georgiann Carlson

the heart is a muscle

it doesn’t think

it pumps blood through our bodies

that’s its only job

if it quits

so do we

everything comes from our minds

we attach pictures

and words

to our emotions

we create visuals to go with

the things our brains tells us

are real

the way our culture tells us

we should feel in

certain situations

lost love

may make us think of

an arid and empty desert

but all we have to do is

replace the picture of a desert

with a picture of a garden

overflowing with life and beauty

that way

we can see our lives in a different way

it’s not always easy

but it’s one step in overcoming

the negative things

we’ve been taught to see

feel

and believe

people often forget

that life is one long process

of unlearning

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life