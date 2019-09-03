Desert of the Heart – Georgiann Carlson

the heart is a muscle
it doesn’t think
it pumps blood through our bodies
that’s its only job
if it quits
so do we
everything comes from our minds
we attach pictures
and words
to our emotions
we create visuals to go with
the things our brains tells us
are real
the way our culture tells us
we should feel in
certain situations
lost love
may make us think of
an arid and empty desert
but all we have to do is
replace the picture of a desert
with a picture of a garden
overflowing with life and beauty
that way
we can see our lives in a different way
it’s not always easy
but it’s one step in overcoming
the negative things
we’ve been taught to see
feel
and believe
people often forget
that life is one long process
of unlearning
