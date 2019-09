Welcome to Sisters of Indigo Light, dedicated to the healing and empowerment of sexual harassment and sexual abuse survivors through creative expression and community.

Sisters of Indigo Light grew organically from the movement to publish ‘We Will Not Be Silenced.‘ We believe there needs to be a permanent home for creativity born from our survival where we can learn, share, empower, and heal.

Kindra M. Austin

Candice Lousia Daquin

Dena Daigle

Rachel Finch

Christine E. Ray