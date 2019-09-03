The Monsters Under My Bed – Christine E. Ray

some nights

when I am an insomniac

I lay on the floor

and hang out with the monsters

under my bed

I finally introduced myself

after I tired of them

poking me in the middle of the night

mustered my courage

took a peak

they are quite the motley crew

Vulnerability resembles a giant porcupine

all razor sharp quills

shy gaze

caramel voice

she looks lovely

but it’s hard to get close enough

to really tell

Rage looks normal enough

as far as monsters go

but when he gets angry

which is often

his skin gets scaly

his eyes turn red

smoke starts to drift out

from his ears and nostrils

I find myself quite attracted to Rage

I want to stroke his reptilian skin

sit close to his heat

inhale his smoke

until my eyes burn red too

Invisibility is pretty quiet

mute actually

not so much invisible

as completely nondescript

I can never remember exactly what

Invisibility looks like

no matter how hard I try to look directly

my eyes slide right off

every time I visit Invisibility

it is like meeting for the first time

Memory resembles a ball of tightly wound yarn

pieces of barbed wire and broken glass

protruding out

mixed in with the occasional flower

and seaside picnic

Memory’s voice sounds like children laughing

Melissa Etheridge played in the dark

silent screams

heaving sobs

hanging out with Memory can be exhausting

Detachment does most of the talking

she wears a sharp suit

pantyhose

sensible pumps

tortoise shell glasses

she carries a laser pointer

used to illustrate her PowerPoints

when I mention that I expected the monsters under my bed to be Nightmare, Fear, Death

she shakes her head impatiently and tells me that those are the monsters that haunt other people

the ones who only have imagination to rely on

those of us who have looked into the void

seen monsters wearing human faces

are a different story entirely

Hope looks like a sorority girl

on her way to her fifth college reunion

perfect make-up

well-coiffed

just the right amount of accessories

dressed all in pink

tan

well-rested

always smiling

she could be squirting shoppers with perfume at Macy’s

she has a bright, breathy voice

always seems to be selling something

like a Club Med vacation in paradise

I don’t trust her

not one little bit

Little Me is the smallest

she likes to climb on my lap

hold both my cheeks in her cherub hands

while looking deeply into my eyes

hers are large

ancient

sad

weary

as though she has seen too much

half the time I want to turn away

from those knowing eyes

at others I want to hold her

comfort her

she mostly hums

and sighs

but once she looked at me

and said in her little girl voice

‘it wasn’t your fault. it was never your fault. . .

it was hard to get back to sleep that night

I mused out loud one night as I grew drowsy

on the carpet

that I wondered which monster under my bed

was scariest

it was suddenly silent

I realized that they were all staring at me

some shocked

some concerned

Detachment pointed her laser pointer directly at my chest

‘you, of course

the scariest monster under the bed

is the one you fear you will become’

