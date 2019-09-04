Desert Of The Heart – CE Wing

A guest of wind blew through

Bringing a bit of fresh air

Oh how the desert of the heart needed it

A bit of soft rain fell

Refreshing and sweet

Then in the distance

A reflection

Is that water?

I pray it was not a mirage

I quicken my steps

As I get closer

I see a palm tree

And then a pool of water

I reach it and sink to my knees

I quench my parched throat

I sit back against the tree

I survey the desert of the heart

And this one beautiful oasis

Then my eye caught sight

Of a gorgeous red hibiscus flower

Hope bloomed

Took shape

Inspiration returned

And all around me

The desert of the heart

Slowly began to bloom

Into a lush green forest

Alive with butterflies

Hummingbirds and squirrels

Life renewed

Spirit revitalized

Soul repaired

And the desert of the heart

Is no more

CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry