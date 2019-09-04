Desert Of The Heart – CE Wing

A guest of wind blew through
Bringing a bit of fresh air
Oh how the desert of the heart needed it
A bit of soft rain fell
Refreshing and sweet
Then in the distance
A reflection
Is that water?
I pray it was not a mirage
I quicken my steps
As I get closer
I see a palm tree
And then a pool of water
I reach it and sink to my knees
I quench my parched throat
I sit back against the tree
I survey the desert of the heart
And this one beautiful oasis
Then my eye caught sight
Of a gorgeous red hibiscus flower
Hope bloomed
Took shape
Inspiration returned
And all around me
The desert of the heart
Slowly began to bloom
Into a lush green forest
Alive with butterflies
Hummingbirds and squirrels
Life renewed
Spirit revitalized
Soul repaired
And the desert of the heart
Is no more
CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry