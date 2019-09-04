Desert of the Heart – Sarah Ritter

She had loved

Passionately, completely

As her love grew

So did her heart

Her empty world transformed

Into a lush, wildflower-speckled forest

Filled with life, activity and connection

Then one day lightning struck

The floating embers of her flaming heart

Set fire to all that surrounded her

The animals and birds fled

The groundcover burned

The trees crashed to the ground

The forest floor, once shades of green

Disintegrated into charred dirt

The sky, once filled with chirping birds

Now filled with only smoke and vacancy

All that remained of her scorched heart

Was a barren desert

Sarah Ritter is a writer and poet whose first poetry collection “Inspirations, Transformations and Revelations: A Poetic Expression of My Personal Journey,” was published in March 2019. In her spare time she writes for her online blog and creates homemade greeting cards.

You can read more of her writing at Sarah Ritter’s Revelations…A Collection of My Poems & Short Stories