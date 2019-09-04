Don’t Tell Me I’m Not Woman – Kindra M. Austin

Within my womb cells divide,
and fuse.
Brain grows. Heart grows.
Lungs grow.
Eyes, ears, mouth, and nerves
all form inside my sacred space.
Man is formed in womankind.
Are you not my child?
Did you not thrive
at my breast?

Ain’t I a woman?
Surely Jesus hears my woes.
Ain’t I a woman, daughter of Eve?
Jesus
wasn’t a white man with
bright blue eyes.
Ain’t I a woman, one of His flock?

Don’t dare tell me I am not Woman.

I am Woman.

I am Woman.

I am Woman.

Kindra M. Austin is an author, editor, and micro-publisher from Chesaning, Michigan, USA. Her debut novel was published in April, 2017. To date, Austin has published two poetry books (Constant Muses, and TWELVE, rated five stars by Readers’ Favorite), a novel (Magpie in August), and one novella (For You, Rowena). She is currently working on a second novel (Royce with the Rose Gold Hair) to be released in early 2020.

You can read more of her writing at KINDRA M. AUSTIN and MORBID CORVID

