Featured Post: Happy Endings Are All Alike II – Robert G Wertzler

Oh, those happy endings

Don’t they always go

“And they lived happily ever after”?

In the fairy tales and rom-coms

It always seems so

And we are left to believe that

Is all we need to know

That there is no more story

Did Cinderella’s prince help

With the diapers and never

Cast an eye on a young chambermaid?

Did Rapunzel’s hero not

Go off on knightly adventures

Leaving her to mind the castle?

Did Harry and Sally never argue

Who would take out the garbage

Or were to go on vacation?

And what of old age and illness

Are we to believe there’s none of that?

Or, are they all really more akin

As are we all in romance

To Thelma and Louise

Taking mad and joyous flight

Toward an unknowable landing?

All alike? So it seems. So it goes.

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”