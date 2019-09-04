Featured Post: Happy Endings Are All Alike – M.A. Morris

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

Or so they say.
Wish I may,
Wish I might,
Find one to curl up into tonight.

But it’s too late.
Far too late for that.
I can imagine what those endings are like.
I’ve read them in books.
I’ve seen them in movies.
I’ve even lived them for a little while,
A season, maybe two,
A few years and played a fool
Because I wanted too
And didn’t want to see
A truth or two.

I have friends
Who model happy endings.
It’s really sickening
In the syrupy sweetness
Of it all.
Yes, they are all alike,
I do suppose.

Perhaps,
Unhappy endings are most interesting
Of all.
I don’t really know.
I’ll tell you at the end.

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement.  I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

You can read more of my writing at Hearing The Mermaids Sing

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s