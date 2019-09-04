Featured Post: Happy Endings Are All Alike – M.A. Morris

Or so they say.
Wish I may,
Wish I might,
Find one to curl up into tonight.
But it’s too late.
Far too late for that.
I can imagine what those endings are like.
I’ve read them in books.
I’ve seen them in movies.
I’ve even lived them for a little while,
A season, maybe two,
A few years and played a fool
Because I wanted too
And didn’t want to see
A truth or two.
I have friends
Who model happy endings.
It’s really sickening
In the syrupy sweetness
Of it all.
Yes, they are all alike,
I do suppose.
Perhaps,
Unhappy endings are most interesting
Of all.
I don’t really know.
I’ll tell you at the end.
I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.
