Featured Post: Happy Endings Are All Alike – Robert G Wertzler

“Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way” (Tolstoy)
Is it true of happy endings
What Tolstoy said of families
Or, are they all different?
I think endings come in
Different kinds we can
Remember as happy
Whether or not they may
Have felt so at the time
There can be relief that
Something is finally over
The anesthetic of memory can
Dull the pain given years to work
And paint over a dark scene
With brighter, rosy colors
But with new understandings
A remembered happy picture
Can be repainted with the
Far darker shades of regret or guilt
And if an ending is of the
“Happily ever after” kind,
Is it an ending or a beginning?
Perhaps I’ll set another story teller
Over against Mr. Tolstoy then
“The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” (Faulkner)
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”