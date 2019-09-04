Featured Post: Happy Endings Are All Alike – Robert G Wertzler

“Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way” (Tolstoy)

Is it true of happy endings

What Tolstoy said of families

Or, are they all different?

I think endings come in

Different kinds we can

Remember as happy

Whether or not they may

Have felt so at the time

There can be relief that

Something is finally over

The anesthetic of memory can

Dull the pain given years to work

And paint over a dark scene

With brighter, rosy colors

But with new understandings

A remembered happy picture

Can be repainted with the

Far darker shades of regret or guilt

And if an ending is of the

“Happily ever after” kind,

Is it an ending or a beginning?

Perhaps I’ll set another story teller

Over against Mr. Tolstoy then

“The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” (Faulkner)

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”