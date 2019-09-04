Happy Endings Are All Alike – Georgiann Carlson

happy endings
are all alike
if those involved
get what they want
at the end

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

