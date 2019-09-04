When God was a woman

there was no God

There was only you and me and many other humans besides

and there were animals and trees and rivers both wide and skinny and spans of land and oceans deep and crystals and sand and stars and comets and heavenly bodies galaxial

When God was a woman the moon presided

and the sky and weather and seasons

were full of infinite knowledge both intimate and beyond

When God was a woman

there was no God

and power filled each entity

and no one thing dared

take from another

what was rightfully theirs

And all had food and tenderness and air and water and learning and life and respect

and there was enough of all of these things

because there was no God

to rule or to punish to preach or to take or destroy or to flood or to incite us to rape or to kill or to conquer (in the name of God) and all was exactly as it should be

and there was love and balance and the Earth was just so

Only ever as it should be

Always

When God was a woman

Melita White is founder and writer of the blog Feminist Confessional, a space that features feminist poetry, essays and personal pieces in a confessional style, with a focus on the MeToo movement. She is a composer and musician and loves making all kinds of things. https://feministconfessional.wordpress.com