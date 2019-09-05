knowing pours over me

an ice cold waterfall

that leaves me

stripped bare

pink

raw

pieces of the woman

I used to be

washed away

like chalk drawings

in the relentless flow

illusion of control

of mastery

over my life

my body

my mind

erodes

dissolves

streams over

a rocky cliff

to a deep well

I long to cup my hands

to drink

quench my unending thirst

but fatigue and tremors

make them sorry vessels

for these baptismal waters

