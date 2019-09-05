Featured Post: Tipping the Velvet – M.A. Morris

Some character on a stage once said

She’d cut her lover out into little stars

To grace the face of heaven.

But no, I’d not cut you out in little stars

As someone writ of fictional lovers.

Though, yes, you would indeed refine

The face of any heaven.

Perhaps, I’d make of you

Velvet curtains

To shield me from the sun.

Yes, that would capture the softness

Of your skin.

The safety and protection

Wrapped up within you.

No, I think I’d rather make of you

a carving of wood,

Capturing the lines of you,

Smooth, curving to the touch.

The warmth of you glowing in the oiled grain.

Or perhaps, I’d make of you

A field of flowers,

Rich in hunger causing aromas and petal softness.

The balm of Gilead for a stricken soul.

No, no. I know I’d make of you

The earth

So, you’d nourish

While I tended you

And so always

You would

Return to me

In the velvet

Of the soil.

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

