How to be a woman? – Megha Sood

There are rules to be followed

guidelines to be remembered

regulations to be followed

to the T.

before I can call myself a woman

a lady like appearance–

an ever-present grin on my face

smiling from ear to ear,

just to ease you into the life

as you please.

I should bow down in obedience

should never raise my voice

walk with the stoop of discipline

and eat with your hand.

With the freedom, you have handed me on the plate

Like I was the chosen one, you see

Oh! that skirt is a little shorter than we expected

see it clearly fails to keep those lurking demon

inside their skin.

Now, you have shown them

too much flesh

now they will come out

will rip you into shreds

and devour your soul from within.

“I told you” they will say

keep your voice down

the patriarchy can’t handle you pitch

they are tone-deaf to your songs of freedom

every war cry of yours

is not more than a mere screech

Give in to the fear of those jackals

those protectors lurking in the dark

they are the guardians,

the unabashed kings

of this society.

So next time the world tries to

teach me how to be a women

/an epitome of grace and elegance/

they should come and witness the scars

I bore on my body.

and the glow I carry

which can put their

thousand suns to shame

a sight their shameful eyes

can’t bear to see.

Megha Sood lives in Jersey City, New Jersey. She is a contributing member at Free Verse Revolution, Heretics, Lovers and Madmen, Sudden Denouement, Whisper and the Roar, GoDogGoCafe and Poetry editor at Ariel Chart. Over 300+ works in journals including Better than Starbucks, FIVE:2: ONE, KOAN, Kissing Dynamite, Mojave Heart Review, Adelaide, Foliate Oak. Visitant Lit, Quail Bell, Dime show review, etc. and works featured/upcoming in 20 other print anthologies by the US, Australian, and Canadian Press. Two-time State-level winner of the NAMI ( National Alliance on Mental Illness) NJ Poetry Contest 2018/2019.National level poetry finalist in Poetry Matters Prize 2019. Poetry selected multiple times for Genre Night reading by Jersey City Writers group and events sponsored by the Department of Cultural Affairs. She blogs at https://meghasworldsite.wordpress.com/ and tweets at @meghasood16.