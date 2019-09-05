The sharp wind

grazes and cuts my tongue

/razor-sharp/

like your disagreement towards

how I live my life

your pointy misconceptions

about how it has been traded for various things

to give you little pleasures

as the expense of my happiness

the black metallic taste

of my unspoken truths

sits at the back of my throat

mulling in obsidian time

resting precariously on my forked tongue

slithering and infusing that deep

the sense of fear in the roots of your hair

as they stand the back of your neck

I fear the day when my shredded truth

will drip and taints your soul

your pristine soul,

and your rambunctious gesture of owning everything

will crumble like a house of cards

in your phony wonderland

your ramshackle leash around my neck

hasn’t choked me enough

to knock out the wind

out of my chest

those broken rods of resilience

though pounded a million times

with your sheer ignorance

hasn’t given it yet

You,

with a smirk on your face

think I have caged my heart

but instead, I have given it an armor

a valiant shield,

against your vulture beak

as it tries fervently to preen the truth

from the depth of my soul

my bones rattle in a symphony

with crimson rage.

when men explain things to me.

Megha Sood lives in Jersey City, New Jersey. She is a contributing member at Free Verse Revolution, Heretics, Lovers and Madmen, Sudden Denouement, Whisper and the Roar, GoDogGoCafe and Poetry editor at Ariel Chart. Over 300+ works in journals including Better than Starbucks, FIVE:2: ONE, KOAN, Kissing Dynamite, Mojave Heart Review, Adelaide, Foliate Oak. Visitant Lit, Quail Bell, Dime show review, etc. and works featured/upcoming in 20 other print anthologies by the US, Australian, and Canadian Press. Two-time State-level winner of the NAMI ( National Alliance on Mental Illness) NJ Poetry Contest 2018/2019.National level poetry finalist in Poetry Matters Prize 2019. Poetry selected multiple times for Genre Night reading by Jersey City Writers group and events sponsored by the Department of Cultural Affairs. She blogs at https://meghasworldsite.wordpress.com/ and tweets at @meghasood16.