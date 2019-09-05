My body is not an apology – Megha Sood

This body–

my body is not an apology

it’s a prayer

Forgiveness wrapped in the filigrees end of my skin

frayed at the ends

battered for so long

by your pointy convictions

and cookie-cutter rules which try

to shape and mold this body along

My body is not an apology

it doesn’t desire to fit in a frame

mapped inch by inch

else they are ashamed

My body is not an apology

its a roar, a declaration

an unapologetic

unabashed

straight truth in your face

a war cry,

a deafening scream from the silence

My body is not an apology

this body will not be mapped

a benchmark for beauty,

an attempt to hide the crows-feet

or the spider veins

from your vile eyes

and your forked tongue

My body is not an apology

but a safe haven

an epitome of affection,

a metaphor for crimson love

which flows in my veins for years to come

My body is not an apology

It’s an eye of the storm

a dance of destruction,

safe haven for life

forgiveness in disguise

With love neatly folded in the wrinkles of skin

warmth oozing from every pore of my skin

a lesson etched in very single crows feet

forgiveness written through every inch of my spider veins

this body is not an apology–

but a profound lesson

a triumphant proclamation;

An unfettered declaration.

Megha Sood lives in Jersey City, New Jersey. She is a contributing member at Free Verse Revolution, Heretics, Lovers and Madmen, Sudden Denouement, Whisper and the Roar, GoDogGoCafe and Poetry editor at Ariel Chart. Over 300+ works in journals including Better than Starbucks, FIVE:2: ONE, KOAN, Kissing Dynamite, Mojave Heart Review, Adelaide, Foliate Oak. Visitant Lit, Quail Bell, Dime show review, etc. and works featured/upcoming in 20 other print anthologies by the US, Australian, and Canadian Press. Two-time State-level winner of the NAMI ( National Alliance on Mental Illness) NJ Poetry Contest 2018/2019.National level poetry finalist in Poetry Matters Prize 2019. Poetry selected multiple times for Genre Night reading by Jersey City Writers group and events sponsored by the Department of Cultural Affairs. She blogs at https://meghasworldsite.wordpress.com/ and tweets at @meghasood16.