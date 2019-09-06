Featured Post: The Price of Salt – Candice Louisa Daquin

The King, he didn’t approve

Of willful girls who refused

His games of spite and egotism

Her value of salt became a breaking point

Of banishment and shame piled on top

Had she said … Gold. I love you more than riches and pearls

I value you more than saffron and silk

He may have forgiven her trespass

But salt? So plain and unadorned

Like her as she stood before him, making her case

For some it takes an actuality to contemplate

The true worth

Something she’d always known

When he ate his meal and roared at the cook

What kind of muck do you call this ??

They owned they used, not a pinch of salt

Without taste, lacking all substance

He realized late

The value of her chosen condiment

For gold builds nothing and salt is life

She is gone now and he has only his former ire

The moral of this tale reaches far and wide

When a woman loves a woman

Those places within others she must fight whom

Scorn her worth

Even the price they place, no value when she chose a mate

Sharing her gender

She had no right they said

To disturb the status quo, who wants to know?

About her sordid private life

And one in mock horror made mention of

The innate repulsion, thinking of two women in love

She said

As her salt sister before her

No you have it wrong

It is I who do not care a wit

If you should be uncomfortable in my company

Or seek to demean that which fills me with sea

And the moon as she glazes over, in swoon

For you can all go and stay away

We girls of salt shall determine to stay

Our shadows of brine and ocean deep

Impossible to puncture with ignorant needles

Be you hater or wishing to mock

She of salt shall have the last word

As in the fable when the king discovered

Real love rubs deep, not floating upon shallow surface

He saw his error in assuming worth

Can only be found in the simple cover

Rather than our skins filled with sea water

We beings of salt and fear and love and torment

Read more of Candice Louisa Daquin’s work at The Feathered Sleep and at Whisper and The Roar. You can also follow her Facebook – Candice Louisa Daquin & The Feathered Sleep.