Featured Post: The Well of Loneliness – M.A. Morris

Searching for something
In this void
Of fatigue–
A tender touch
Or warm skin to lie against,
A hope to grasp
When against slick
Stone.
Hours pass.
Anger and sadness silently left
And closed the door.
But the heart is chambered
Like a shell,
Swirling down within itself
Until reaching a breaking point
Of being long overdrawn,
Overworked, over tired,
Over
Over
Over.
Still learning in the stillness
Of time mixed with languages
Neither known nor understood
At all.
When there be no common ground
To stand upon–
A start, a beginning is lost.
In the travels
To find new shores
In this age
Without directions
Or something resembling
The instruction manual.
Turn to ask a friend,
“How does that dialogue go again?”
But there is no answer
In the old cliché’ of “seek and ye shall find”
You’ve knocked upon the door
And no one answered.
Live days in monastic silence,
Find it difficult to voice an answer
To the Walmart clerk saying,
“Have a nice day!”
Every night
Crawl downward and in,
Say a small, silent fervent prayer—
“I will always miss you
And I will always love you.
May my soul find you.”
Waking in fragments
To find it is time
For glue and duct tape.
They fix anything
That needs to be held
Together
At the bottom
Of the well.
I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.
