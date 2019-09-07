Featured Post: The Well of Loneliness – Marie Prichard

The well

As it was in the beginning

Overflowing with wonderment

Cascading toward the future

Turned bone-brittle dry

From a series of generational choices

Infiltrated with unanswered questions

And unspoken cries of despair

Echoes crashing against

The chipped stone walls

Reverberating to the beyond

Admonitions calling your name

The ‘once was’

A shadowless empty shell

Wandering amongst ruins

Decaying

Into nothingness

Ashes

Slowly settling

Adding layer upon layer

Of loneliness

Covering the relics

At the bottom

To where it all began

When the well was abundantly full

Giving sustenance to a life

Overflowing

Marie Prichard is a longtime writer and educator. She lives on an island in the Pacific Northwest with her wife, their two wiener dogs, and a Munchkin cat. She loves reading, writing, walking the beach, and filling her wife’s pockets with heart rocks. You can read more of her writing on Medium