Featured Post: The Well Of Loneliness – Robert G Wertzler

The well of loneliness is deep

So deep, a hand reaching in

Cannot stretch to hold

The well of loneliness is dark

So dark, a light shined in

Is eaten up by shadow

The well of loneliness is cold

So cold, a torch of love dropped in

Is chilled to shards of ice

The walls drip with tears

The walls are slick with fear

The walls show no hand hold

In this inversion of a castle tower

With not even a high window

You can dream or pray for some

Long tressed Rapunzel to come

Let down her hair and pull you up

Where, for you is that cake

That made Alice grow so tall

And you tall enough to reach

The rim a climb out?

Could you cry tears enough

To fill it up and float up and out?

Oh, it seems many nights you could

If only you could grow wings

Wings of Faerie kind

Or wings of Dragon kind

To fly up and out and

Join a flock and soar

In truth, you are not alone

In this isolation,

Or need not be

You are legion

The lonely are a multitude

This Well of yours is

Built of Silence

Dug with Shame

And walled with Lies

Preached for ages

Lift your voice

Speak, sing, cry out

In lifting up your voice

Make yourself known

With your voice you

Can build a stairway

Out of that bitter Well

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”