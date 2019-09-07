Featured Post: The Well Of Loneliness – Robert G Wertzler

The well of loneliness is deep
So deep, a hand reaching in
Cannot stretch to hold
The well of loneliness is dark
So dark, a light shined in
Is eaten up by shadow
The well of loneliness is cold
So cold, a torch of love dropped in
Is chilled to shards of ice
The walls drip with tears
The walls are slick with fear
The walls show no hand hold
In this inversion of a castle tower
With not even a high window
You can dream or pray for some
Long tressed Rapunzel to come
Let down her hair and pull you up
Where, for you is that cake
That made Alice grow so tall
And you tall enough to reach
The rim a climb out?
Could you cry tears enough
To fill it up and float up and out?
Oh, it seems many nights you could
If only you could grow wings
Wings of Faerie kind
Or wings of Dragon kind
To fly up and out and
Join a flock and soar
In truth, you are not alone
In this isolation,
Or need not be
You are legion
The lonely are a multitude
This Well of yours is
Built of Silence
Dug with Shame
And walled with Lies
Preached for ages
Lift your voice
Speak, sing, cry out
In lifting up your voice
Make yourself known
With your voice you
Can build a stairway
Out of that bitter Well
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”